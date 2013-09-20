Atlas Iron ships close to 1m tonnes of iron ore in August

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

It expects to reach a 10-million-tpy run rate by the end of the quarter, the Australian miner said this week.

Atlas Iron commissioned its Abydos mine in Australia’s Pilbara region in July and hauled the first ore in August. Production of direct shipping ore at the mine will ramp up over the coming months to 2-3 million tpy, according to its statement.

The company expects to ship 9.8-10.3 million tonnes of iron ore for the year ending June 30 2014.

Construction at the Mt Webber mine is now underway with first production expected by the end of 2013, and first shipment estimated in the June quarter of 2014, Atlas said.