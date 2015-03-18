Australia extends deadline of AD case on HDG from India and Vietnam

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

A statement of essential facts (SEF) regarding the investigation, which was expected by Wednesday March 18, will now be published by May 17, the commission said on Wednesday.

The case was opened in July last year following a petition filed by BlueScope Steel, Australia’s biggest steelmaker.

After the SEF is published, interested parties will have 20 days to make submissions, and a final recommendation to the industry ministry’s parliamentary secretary on the case will now be made not later than July 1, the commission said.

The reason for the extension was the “continuing heavy workload” of the commission, it added.

Australia has been one of the most prolific countries in setting up trade defence measures for the steel industry in the Asia-Pacific region, with almost ten ongoing cases.

In March alone, provisional anti-dumping duties were imposed on rod in coil from Indonesia and Taiwan; on rebar from Turkey, Spain, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand; and on hollow structural sections from Thailand.