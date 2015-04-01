Australia initiates anti-dumping probe on plate from S Korea, Taiwan

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The investigation was followed an application lodged by BlueScope Steel, a manufacturer of hot rolled plate in Australia, who alleged that the product had been exported to Australia at prices below their normal value and that the dumping has caused material injury to the Australian industry.

The statement singled out specifically Hyundai Steel and Posco in relation to South Korean imports.

The probe centres on “flat rolled products of iron, non-alloy steel, or other alloy steel of a width greater than 600mm, with a thickness equal to or greater than 4.75mm, not further worked than hot rolled, not in coils, with or without patterns in relief” imported into Australia over the whole of 2014.

The affected products are classified under tariff subheadings 7208.40.00 (statistical code 39), 7208.51.00 (statistical code 40), 7208.52.00 (statistical code 41), and 7225.40.00 (statistical codes 22 and 44) of Schedule 3 of Australia’s Customs Tariff Act 1995.

Cargoes imported from South Korea and Taiwan classified to tariff subheadings 7208.40.00, 7208.51.00 and 7208.52.00 are free of duty, it said.

Taiwanese goods imported under tariff subheading 7225.40.00 attract a 5% of duty, according to the commission.

It further added that following the signing of the Korea-Australia Free Trade Agreement, the duty rate applicable to imports from Korea under tariff subheading 7225.40.00 was reduced to 4% on December 13 last year, before being lowered again to 3% from January 1 this year.