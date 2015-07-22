Australia initiates exemption inquiry into duties on hollow sections

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The inquiry follows an application by Hi-Vis Signs & Safety, an importer of the goods.

After making inquiries of the Australian industry producing HSS and other interested parties, the Australian Anti-Dumping Commission will recommend to the parliamentary secretary of Australia’s Ministry of Industry & Science whether the specified goods should be exempted from the anti-dumping measures, the commission said on Wednesday July 22.

Anti-dumping measures, in the form of a dumping duty notice and a countervailing duty notice, were initially imposed on HSS by public notice on July 3, 2012.

All exporters from China, South Korea, Malaysia and Taiwan are subject to anti-dumping measures, it said.

The exemption goods are classified under tariff subheading 7306.30.00 (statistical code 32) of Schedule 3 to the Australian Customs Tariff Act 1995.

For these goods, the general rate of duty is currently 5% for goods imported from South Korea and Taiwan and 4% for imports from China and Malaysia.

Interested parties are invited to lodge written submissions concerning this inquiry to the commission by August 12.