Australia removes interim AD duty on sections from S Korea’s Kukje Steel

The effective rate of interim dumping duty for Kukje has been reduced to 0% after it was found to have a dumping margin of -6.7%, according to a statement the commission released last Friday May 15.

The review started on September 30 last year following an application by Kukje Steel.

The products that had been subjected to the anti-dumping duty were certain electric resistance welded pipe and tube made of carbon steel, comprising circular and non-circular hollow sections in galvanized and non-galvanized finishes, collectively referred to as hollow structural sections.