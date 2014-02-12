Australia requests more time for anti-dumping probe of structural steel

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The prescribed 110 days from an initiation notice in October 2013 for the publication of a statement of essential facts (SEF) by February 11 has proven insufficient, the commission said in a statement released on Tuesday February 11.

It cited the following reasons for its request of an extension: its inability to undertake a face-to-face verification of data and information provided by a major exporter of HRS based in Thailand as a result of political unrest in that country; and delays experienced in the investigation as a result of national holidays and business closures in December 2013 and early January 2014 in Australia and in the nominated countries.

The SEF will set out the essential facts on which the commissioner proposes to base a recommendation to the parliamentary secretary to the minister for industry, it said.

The parliamentary secretary has, under section 269ZHI of the Customs Act 1901, extended the deadline for the SEF. The SEF will now be placed on the public record no later than May 12.

Interested parties will be invited to make submissions to the commission in response to the SEF within 20 days of it being published.

The commission will then make a recommendation to the parliamentary secretary in a report due on or before June 26, it said.