Australia reviews anti-dumping duties on plate imports

Following the review, the commission has recommended that duties on shipments from Finland and Sweden be decreased, and those from Japan’s JFE Steel Corp be increased, it said on Wednesday August 27.

If the Australian industry ministry’s parliamentary secretary accepts the proposition, the revised duties will be applied on imports that entered Australia “on or after August 27” this year, the commission said.

Duties on Finnish imports would then be lowered to 10.8% from the 15.4% level imposed three months ago, while those on Swedish material would go down to 9.6% from 13.6%.

JFE Steel would see duties on its plate shipments rising to 24.5% from 18%.

Duties on cargoes from “uncooperative exporters” from Japan would remain unchanged at 26.1%.

The commission said the review came after it “further verified information and data provided” for the case and “recalculated the dumping margins”.

Sweden’s SSAB and its Finnish subsidiary Rautaruukki (Ruukki), as well as Japanese steelmakers JFE and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp are among the mills named in the case, according to the documents filed by the commission.