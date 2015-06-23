Australia sets AD duties on wire rod imports from Indonesia, Taiwan

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The duties exclude imports from Indonesia’s Ispat Indo, which was dropped from the investigation last month together with all exporters from Turkey, Australia’s Anti-Dumping Commission said in a document dated June 17.

The decision to impose duties was taken by the Australian industry ministry’s parliamentary secretary, which accepted the commission’s recommendations and findings that rod in coils exported from Indonesia by all exporters other than Ispat Indo were dumped with a margin of 10.1%, commissioner Dale Seymour said in the statement.

Those from Taiwan were dumped with a margin of 2.7%, he added.

“The dumped exports from Indonesia and Taiwan caused material injury to the Australian industry producing [wire rod in coils],” Seymour said.

Goods include both alloy and non-alloy wire rod with cross sections below 14mm, which are classified under tariff codes 7213.91.00 and 7227.90.90.

Provisional anti-dumping duties had already been set in March, but at higher rates than the now definitive levels.

The investigation was opened in April last year following a request by OneSteel Manufacturing.