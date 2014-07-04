Australia’s DBCT, Gladstone ports see higher coal shipments in June

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The volume is also 9% higher than the 6.14 million tonnes recorded in May.

The port, located in Queensland state, has shipped a total of 33.33 million tonnes of coal in the first half of 2014, up 7.5% from 31 million tonnes over the same period last year.

Metallurgical coal makes up some 80% of the coal handled by DBCT.

The Port of Gladstone, also located in Queensland, recorded 6.14 million tonnes of coal shipments in June, up 5.9% compared with the 5.8 million tonnes shipped a year earlier.

Last month’s shipments are also 8.7% higher than the 5.65 million tonnes posted in May, according to data released by its operator Gladstone Ports Corp.

Gladstone shipped 34.67 million tonnes of coal during the first six months of the year, up 25% compared with 27.79 million tonnes in the first half of 2013.

Some 75% of the coal handled by Gladstone is metallurgical coal.