Bangladesh paper mills flounder as demand thins out [From the web]

Despite the resumption of economic activities and signs of recovery in various sectors, paper mills are struggling to stay afloat as demand has not picked up yet, say industry operators.

Sales of writing and printing paper, the key product of local mills, slumped 70 per cent to 15,000 tonnes per month since the detection of the coronavirus on March 8 and eventual closure of schools, colleges and universities.

It was 50,000 tonnes in the pre-Covid-19 period.

The Daily Star - Paper mills flounder as demand thins out

