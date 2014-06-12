Baosteel may face rival in Aquila takeover

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Mineral Resources Ltd announced on Thursday June 12 that it has acquired 52.64 million shares in Aquila, which is a 12.78% stake in the company, thus making it a substantial shareholder.

Mineral Resources, a mining contractor and commodity producer in Australia, said it had already invested “considerable time” and finalised its mine-to-port development plan for the West Pilbara iron ore project prior to Baosteel’s takeover bid in early May.

Baosteel might need to raise its bid with Aquila’s shares closing at A$3.61 ($3.39) on Wednesday. This is 6.2% higher than Baosteel’s takeover offer of A$3.40 ($3.19) per share.

Wednesday’s closing price was a 3.44% increase from Tuesday and its highest in more than two years.

Baosteel, which has a 19.8% stake in Aquila, had proposed a consortium with Australian rail freight operator Aurizon to take over all the shares in the coal and iron ore producer whose West Pilbara project has a designed mining rate of 30 million tpy, and requires development of port and rail.