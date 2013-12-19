Baosteel raises holding in Aquila
China’s Baosteel Group has increased its stake in Aquila Resources to 19.6% with the purchase of an additional 19 million shares, the Australian miner said on Thursday December 19.
Aquila said that Baosteel’s increased shareholding was a sign of continued support for the development of the West Pilbara iron ore project in Australia.
Baosteel, which is one of China’s largest steel manufacturers, initially acquired a 15% interest in 2009.
“With over $500 million in cash and liquids, a high quality portfolio of assets and the Eagle Downs Hard Coking Coal project under construction, [Aquila] remains well positioned to capitalise on China’s ongoing demand for steelmaking raw materials,” Tony Poli, executive chairman of Aquila, said in the statement.
Aquila owns a 50% interest in the West Pilbara iron ore project, which has a proposed mining rate of 30 million tpy of iron ore.
It also has a 50% interest in the Eagle Downs hard coking coal project in Queensland’s Bowen Basin region, with 254 million tonnes of proven and probable run-of-mine coal.