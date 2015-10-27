Bass Metals to sell zinc, lead assets to Mancala

Australia-listed explorer Bass Metals has entered into a 3-month exclusivity period with Mancala Resources with the objective of divesting its Que River lead and zinc assets in Tasmania.

The assets comprise the Que River lead and zinc Mine, access lease and the Mt Block exploration lease.

“Mancala will be working to complete their Due Diligence during the Exclusivity Period and enter into a binding agreement thereafter,” the company said on October 26.

Bass Metals’ shares were trading up more than 25% after the announcement.

