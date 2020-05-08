Contact Us Login

BATTERY RAW MATERIALS MARKET REPORT 08/05: Softening demand from Japan, South Korea weighs on China spherical graphite export prices

An overview of the battery raw materials markets and their price moves from the past week.

May 08, 2020 04:04 PM
