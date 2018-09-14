Contact Us Login

Become a customer

BATTERY RAW MATERIALS MARKET REPORT 14/09: Ample stocks, cheaper material weigh on lithium carbonate index

An overview of the battery raw materials markets and their price moves from the past week.

September 14, 2018 05:40 PM
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed