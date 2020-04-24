Contact Us Login

Become a customer

BATTERY RAW MATERIALS MARKET REPORT 24/04: Graphite flake prices slip with demand hit by spread of Covid-19

An overview of the battery raw materials markets and their price moves from the past week.

April 24, 2020 05:27 PM
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed