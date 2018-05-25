Contact Us Login

Become a customer

BATTERY RAW MATERIALS MARKET REPORT 25/05: Lithium prices stable amid buyer-seller stand-off in China

An overview of the battery raw materials markets and their price moves from the past week.

May 25, 2018 05:37 PM
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed