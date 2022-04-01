Battery raw materials risk matrix: 10 factors that could put the brakes on electric vehicle growth

Battery raw materials (BRM) are essential to electric vehicles (EV), but they also represent significant risk for the EV market. Battery makers and automakers will need to understand, anticipate and mitigate BRM risks in a systematic way to win in a hotly contested market. Fastmarkets’ BRM risk matrix is a framework to manage risk, providing a holistic view of risks and how they evolve in the 2022-2025 and 2025-2030 time frames.

The electric vehicle (EV) is more than just a greener way to get from A to B; it’s critical growth engine for automakers and plays a key role in the energy transition.

The success of the EV depends on the market coming together to stimulate demand, secure supply, overcome volatile prices and embrace the opportunities of changing technologies.

But there are notable risks as we look at 2022 to 2025 and 2025 to 2030. In this time, new supply must come online and it must be predictable. Automakers and their investors are looking for clarity around price, demand and supply before delivering a range of vehicles at scale and at a price point attractive to consumers.

There is much at stake.

Fastmarkets’ battery raw materials risk matrix assesses the following 10 key risks between 2022 and 2025, and how they are likely to change between 2025 and 2030.



Price volatility at elevated levels complicates financial performance Supply deficits hold back EV growth ESG concerns complicate local supply Geographic concentrations create supply and logistics risks Limited scrap supply holds back investment in recycling Slow pace of building charging infrastructure slows EV adoption Aged price mechanisms hinder investment Rapid growth of indexing complicates path to $100 per kilowatt hour Inability to clean up supply chains creates reputational risk Geopolitical tensions disrupt production and logistics

We believe this framework is crucial for anticipating the risks that will impact the EV market. Follow this link to access the full risk matrix, read our exclusive outlook and see our projections for each risk in the 2025 to 2030 timeframe.