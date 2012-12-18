BC Iron completes Nullagine buy

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The Australian iron ore junior has remitted A$190 million ($200 million) in cash consideration to FMG, it said on Tuesday December 18.

BC Iron will own 75% of Nullagine from January 1, 2013.

“We will now focus on hitting our new target at the Nullagine operations and working with all our stakeholders towards the goal of achieving a production run-rate of 6 million tpy during the June quarter of 2013,” md Mike Young said in a statement.

Nullagine is currently producing 5 million tpy of iron ore.