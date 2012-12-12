BC Iron raises $49.3m for Fortescue’s Nullagine shares
BC Iron has raised A$47 million ($49.3 million) through institutional placement of ordinary shares to partially fund its acquisition of a 25% stake in the Nullagine iron ore project.
The final issue price under the placement was A$3.04 per share, a 3.8% premium to the last close of A$2.93 on Friday December 7, the miner said in a statement on Wednesday December 12.
BC Iron shares were traded at A$3.23 each at the time of writing, up 10.2% from Friday’s close.
Earlier this week, BC Iron agreed to buy half of Fortescue Metals Group’s 50% interest in the Nullagine project for a consideration of A$190 million.
Settlement of the share placement is expected on December 17 while the transaction with FMG is expected to complete on or about December 18, the statement noted.