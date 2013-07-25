Bentley to set up new UK production line for first-ever SUV model
Luxury car manufacturer Bentley will produce its first-ever sports utility vehicle on a new production line at its UK plant in Crewe, parent company Volkswagen Group said this week.
The VW Group is Europe’s leading car manufacturer, with a 24.3% market share of new passenger car sales in June according to European Automobile Manufacturers Assn (Acea).
“[VW] believes in the UK as a competitive location for industrial production,” VW Group chairman Martin Winterkorn said.
Bentley sold 4,279 cars in the first half of 2013, up 9% year-on-year. The company’s best sales region is the Americas, with 1,282 cars delivered in the first half of 2013, up 12% year-on-year.
While luxury vehicles outside of Europe were performing strongly, in Europe itself overall VW Group sales fell 3.4% year-on-year in June.