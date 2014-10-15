BlueScope expects sinter plant restart to cost up to $10.5m

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

“The financial impact of the company’s restart plan is estimated to be of the order of A$10-12 million ($8.7-10.5 million) […] of which approximately 50% is capital,” the steelmaker said in a filing to the Australian Securities Exchange on Wednesday October 15.

BlueScope confirmed in its release that the fire on Monday at the Port Kembla Steelworks – the country’s largest integrated steelmaking facility – is fully extinguished.

The incident caused the collapse of the fiberglass stack of the waste gas cleaning plant in the sinter plant, and led to its shutdown.

Plant recovery work has commenced, BlueScope said. The Environmental Protection Agency is assessing its plan to restart the sinter plant.

Meanwhile, the steelworks continues to produce iron and steel, it said.