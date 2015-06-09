Boliden revises annual copper tonnages on production problems

Production problems at Boliden’s Aitik copper mine will result in lower volumes and recoveries in the second quarter.

Second-quarter production at the Swedish miner’s Aitik project will be lower than expected as a result of an ore mix that is causing low recoveries and process disturbances in the concentrator, the company said on Tuesday June 9.

Copper recovery is expected to remain at the same level as in the first quarter, while milled volumes are expected to be negatively affected by around one million tonnes during the second quarter.

The production plan for milled tonnage for the whole year of 2015 has been adjusted down to 39 million tonnes, the company said.

James Heywood

jheywood@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @jamesheywood_MB