Bolivian mining export revenues down 14.3% in 2012

Bolivian mining export revenues fell 14.3% year-on-year in 2012, to $2.07 billion, according to preliminary figures from the country´s statistics institute, INE.

The fall was largely due to slides in revenues for zinc and silver, two of Bolivia’s main mining export products.

Zinc exports revenues were down 21.9% year-on-year in 2012 to $736.8 million; silver exports revenues fell 9% to $986 million.

Bolivian lead exports fell 34.5% year-on-year to $157.7 million.

Tin exports totalled $56.8 million, a 17% drop from the figure for 2011.

Copper, gold and tungsten export revenues, by contrast, rose in 2012, compared with their totals in the previous year.

Copper export revenues totalled $39 million in 2012, against $11.27 million in 2011.

Gold export revenues amounted to $26.11 million in 2012, from $7.24 million the year before; and tungsten exports amounted to $22.02 million, which represents a 10.6% increase from the total for 2011.

Carolina Guerra

cguerra@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: #!/cguerra_mb