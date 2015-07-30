BRAZIL ALUMINIUM SNAPSHOT: Domestic premiums decline on sluggish demand
Key data from July 29 pricing session.
P1020A ingot delivered São Paulo region ($ per tonne)
|Today
|Previous
|Change to
midpoint of range
|Midpoint
% change
|400-470
|420-500
|-25
|-5.4
P1020A ingot on a cif Brazilian ports basis ($ per tonne)
|Today
|Previous
|Change to
midpoint of range
|Midpoint
% change
|180-220
|180-220
|0
|0
Key drivers
- Sluggish demand weighs on premiums, as stock levels stay high in the country
- Limited spot activity for both domestic market and imports
- Devaluation of Brazilian real against US dollar puts further pressure on business
Key quotes
“We are only seeing buying activity this year when there is a real need for it. People are not even rebuilding stocks, but mainly just when they actually receive an order to work with.” – Trader
“The scenario for the currency and for the Brazilian economy in general does not offer any sense of security when buying metal for the medium term or to negotiate contracts” – Consumer
“The current level of the US dollar adds pressure to the cash flow at companies, most of which are already struggling with the low end-user demand” – Trader
