BRAZIL ALUMINIUM SNAPSHOT: Domestic premiums decline on sluggish demand

Key data from July 29 pricing session.

P1020A ingot delivered São Paulo region ($ per tonne)





Today Previous Change to

midpoint of range Midpoint

% change 400-470 420-500 -25

-5.4

P1020A ingot on a cif Brazilian ports basis ($ per tonne)

Today Previous Change to

midpoint of range Midpoint

% change 180-220

180-220 0 0

Key drivers

- Sluggish demand weighs on premiums, as stock levels stay high in the country

- Limited spot activity for both domestic market and imports

- Devaluation of Brazilian real against US dollar puts further pressure on business

Key quotes

“We are only seeing buying activity this year when there is a real need for it. People are not even rebuilding stocks, but mainly just when they actually receive an order to work with.” – Trader



“The scenario for the currency and for the Brazilian economy in general does not offer any sense of security when buying metal for the medium term or to negotiate contracts” – Consumer

“The current level of the US dollar adds pressure to the cash flow at companies, most of which are already struggling with the low end-user demand” – Trader

For previous 2015 aluminium trade logs, please click on the relevant month:

January

February

March

April

May

June

Click here for Metal Bulletin’s P1020A ingot delivered São Paulo region premium specifications.

Click here for Metal Bulletin’s P1020A ingot sold on a cif Brazilian ports basis premium specifications.

To view all of Metal Bulletin’s articles on aluminium premiums, click here.

Danielle Assalve

danielle.assalve@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @dassalve_MB