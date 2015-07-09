BRAZIL ALUMINIUM SNAPSHOT: Domestic premiums fall on weak demand

Key data from July 9 pricing session.

P1020A ingot delivered São Paulo region ($ per tonne)

Today

Previous

Change to midpoint of range

Midpoint % change

420-500 450-500 -15

-3.2



Key drivers

- Spot market activity remains extremely weak, according to sources

- Most primary metal buyers report no need for purchases in the short term, as demand from key end-user sectors shows no sign of recovery

- Uncertainties over the political and economic scenario in Brazil pose further hindrance to activity in the spot market

- Most sources interviewed believe that market could fall further in the coming weeks, with the lower end of the premium range seen at about $400 per tonne



Key quotes

“Many don’t have money, but people that do have money and could buy primary metal are not doing so because of all the uncertainties in Brazil and the possibility of a further decrease in premiums.”

Consumer



“The market is very quiet, we see no real buying movement. Many aluminium extrusions are operating way below their design capacity and I see no change in this scenario at least until 2017, given Brazil’s economic situation.”

Trader

Trade log



July 8



25 tonnes of ingot delivered São Paulo region, at $420 per tonne

12 tonnes of ingot, delivery not included, at $470 per tonne

