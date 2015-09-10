BRAZIL ALUMINIUM SNAPSHOT: Premiums for imported billet fall amid weak buying interest

Key data from the September 10 pricing session.

P1020A ingot delivered São Paulo region ($ per tonne)





Today Previous Change to

midpoint of range Midpoint

% change 310-400 310-400 0 0

P1020A ingot on a cif Brazilian ports basis ($ per tonne)

Today Previous Change to

midpoint of range Midpoint

% change 170-200

170-200 0 0

NEW: Aluminium extrusion billet 6063 and 6060 on a cif Brazilian ports basis ($ per tonne)





Today Previous Change to

midpoint of range Midpoint

% change 350-420 380-420 -30 -7.2





Key drivers

- Stock levels for both aluminium ingot and billet remain high in the country, according to buyers, sellers and traders.

- End-user demand remains “extremely” slow, which explains the high levels of idle capacity across the whole aluminium chain in Brazil.

- The strong US dollar has been limiting buying activity even further, increasing significantly the cost of aluminium in the local currency.

- Sources reported lower offers for billet premiums sold on a cif Brazilian port basis, but activity in the spot market remained scarce.



Key quotes

“We are seeing primary production falling significantly and despite that imports are not growing at the same pace, which shows clearly how bad demand is. I’m very pessimistic.” – Seller

“Our end-user market is performing badly and this obviously affects our need for primary metal. Since we have stocks and the scenario is full of uncertainties, we are not looking to buy now.” - Buyer

“There is a lot of speculation about the market. Many people ask for quotes but they are not really looking to make any deal.” – Seller



Trade log



- 100 tonnes of aluminium ingot delivered São Paulo region sold at $400 per tonnepremium

