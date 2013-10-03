Brazil applies anti-dumping duty on heavy plate imports

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The anti-dumping tariff will be valid for five years, varying from $135.08 per tonne to $261.79 per tonne, the chamber said in a resolution published by the country’s official gazette on Thursday October 3.

Products imported from South Korea’s Posco and Hyundai Steel will be charged tariffs of $135.08 per tonne and $135.84 per tonne, respectively.

Imports from South African firms will face duty of $166.63 per tonne.

Meanwhile, Chinese and Ukrainian firms will respectively pay tariffs of $211.56 per tonne and $261.79 per tonne.

Products subject to the duty are low-carbon plates in thicknesses greater than 4.75mm and widths of more than 600mm.

The tariffs, however, will not be applied to certain types of plate, such as goods intended to meet the requirements of acid corrosion tests and those used in the production of some pipes, according to Camex.

The case was opened in May 2012 following a request from Brazil’s sole heavy plate producer, Usiminas. The investigation period was extended by six months in April.

It originally covered heavy plate imports from six countries. In December last year, however, both Russia and Australia were dropped from the probe as their exports to Brazil were considered insignificant during the period analysed.

Usiminas has welcomed the Camex decision.

“The company considers the measure an important step to ensure equal competition in the steel market, reinforcing the government’s commitment to the strengthening of the Brazilian industrial sector in a free competition context,” it told Steel First.