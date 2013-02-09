Brazil, Argentina quotas hurt Mexican auto exports
Mexican automobile exports to Latin America fell by 56.2% in January this year compared with the same month in 2012, to 14,182 units, according to domestic automotive association Amia.
“This decrease is a result of the implementation of export quotas to Brazil and Argentina, the main markets of our sales in South America,” Amia said.
Exports to Brazil fell by 88.2% to 2,128 units, while exports to Argentina dropped by 45.8% to 2,460 units, Amia reported.
Sales to the USA, however, increased by 31.5%, reaching 128,961 units, while those to Canada showed an increase of 16% to 11,921 vehicles.
Exports to Africa reached 2,841 units, 403.7% more than in the same month in 2012, while sales to Asia rose by 227% to 4,366 units.
Total exports increased by 14.2% in January to 178,562 units.