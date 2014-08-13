BRAZIL EXPORTS JULY 2014: Ferro-alloys, silicon shipments rise

Brazilian exports of ferro-alloys rose 6.3% year-on-year in July 2014, with shipments of ferro-nickel and ferro-niobium going up.

The country sold 30,682 tonnes of ferro-alloys last month, compared with 28,871 tonnes in July 2013, figures from Brazilian trade ministry showed.

Revenues from the shipments stood at $240.53 million in July, up from $182.16 million reported in the same period a year earlier.

From January to July, ferro-alloys exports totalled 232,349 tonnes, up 13.9% in comparison with the same period of 2013.

Ferro-niobium

Ferro-niobium exports totalled 5,908 tonnes in July 2014, up 15.9% from the same month last year.

The Netherlands accounted for 2,131 tonnes, followed by China (1,515 tonnes) and Singapore (776 tonnes).

From January to July, ferro-niobium shipments totalled 40,346 tonnes, up from 36,807 tonnes shipped in the corresponding period last year.

Ferro-nickel

Brazilian ferro-nickel shipments more than doubled in July, reaching 11,882 tonnes, compared with 5,689 tonnes a year earlier.

Italy was the main customer, acquiring 2,859 tonnes of the alloy, after making no purchases in July 2013.

China bought 2,410 tonnes while Finland bought 1,832 tonnes.

In the first seven months of the year, Brazil exported 83,007 tonnes of ferro-nickel, 114.3% higher than in the same period a year earlier.

Ferro-silicon

Ferro-silicon exports from Brazil stood at 7,564 tonnes last month, a decrease of 20.5% from the volumes shipped in July 2013.

Japan was by far the biggest buyer, importing 5,732 tonnes, followed by Chile (425 tonnes) and the USA (305 tonnes).

Year-to-date, Brazil exported 54,345 tonnes of ferro-silicon, compared with 67,964 tonnes in the same period of last year.

Ferro-silico-manganese

Ferro-silico-manganese exports totalled 1,875 tonnes in July 2014, 51.7% lower than in the same period a year earlier.

Argentina accounted for most of the exports, acquiring 1,741 tonnes, while Paraguay imported the remaining 134 tonnes.

Year-to-date, Brazil shipped abroad 23,818 tonnes of ferro-silico-manganese, a decrease of 30.8% compared with the same period of 2013.

Ferro-chrome

In July 2014, Brazil reported no exports of ferro-chrome containing in weight more than 4% carbon. Exports in July 2013 were 334 tonnes.

From January to July, the country sold 4,670 tonnes of the alloy, up from the 1,870 tonnes exported in the corresponding months of last year.

Silicon metal

Brazil’s silicon metal exports increased 10.1% year-on-year in July 2014 to 13,149 tonnes, on higher shipments to United Kingdom and Germany, which offset a drop in sales to USA.

The Nevertheless and USA remained the significant destinations for Brazilian silicon metal, importing 5,714 tonnes last month, compared with 7,305 tonnes a year earlier.

The UK bought 4,075 tonnes of silicon metal last month, from no imports a year earlier, according to the figures.

A total of 2,349 tonnes were shipped to Germany, compared with 1,836 tonnes in July 2013.

Year-to-date, Brazil shipped 83,283 tonnes of silicon metal, 5.9% higher than the volumes exported from January to July 2013.

Danielle Assalve

danielle.assalve@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: dassalve_MB