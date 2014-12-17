BRAZIL EXPORTS NOVEMBER 2014: Manganese ore sales surge, nickel volumes continue to fall

Brazil’s manganese ore exports increased significantly year-on-year in November, mainly on orders from China and Argentina, while nickel shipments continued to fall on the absence of matte sales, according to figures from the country’s trade ministry, MDIC.

Manganese ore

Brazil exported a total of 183,602 tonnes of manganese ore last month, compared with 9,194 tonnes reported a year earlier, the ministry said.

China imported 131,200 tonnes of ore in November, followed by Argentina with 52,119 tonnes, the figures showed.

In both cases, neither had imported Brazilian ore a year earlier.

Revenues from manganese ore exports amounted to $17.37 million fob basis in November, an expressive increase from the $1.74 million reported a year earlier.

Year to November, Brazil shipped abroad a total of 1.68 million tonnes of the ore, down from 1.72 million tonnes in the corresponding months of last year.

Nickel

Brazil’s nickel exports posted a 20.8% year-on-year decrease in November, to 1,566 tonnes, the figures from the ministry showed.

The result continued to be negatively affected by the lack of matte exports due to the closure of Votorantim Metais smelting facility in Fortaleza de Minas at the end of 2013.

There was also a decrease on unwrought nickel cathode exports in the month, to 1,384 tonnes, compared with 1,427 tonnes in November 2013.

On the other hand, shipments of nickel alloys (bars) increased to 72 tonnes last month, from 66 tonnes a year earlier.

Brazilian nickel exports resulted in a total revenue of $23.19 million on a fob basis in November, down from $24.72 million registered a year before.

From January to November, the country shipped abroad a total of 15,611 tonnes of nickel, compared with 42,637 tonnes in the same period of 2013, the ministry said.

Danielle Assalve

danielle.assalve@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: dassalve_mb