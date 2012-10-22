BRAZIL EXPORTS SEP 2012: Sharp drop in copper cathode exports

Brazil’s refined copper cathode exports dropped in September to about one-seventh of their level in the same month last year, according to the country’s trade ministry.

The country reported exports of only 548 tonnes this September, compared with 3,765 tonnes in September 2011.

Practically no cathode exports were registered in August and only 770 tonnes were shipped to other countries in July.

For the January-September period, cathode exports fell 80.5% year-on-year, to 8,647 tonnes.

Copper cathode export revenues totalled $4.3 million in September, against $37.6 million for the same month in 2011.

The Netherlands and Argentina were the only buyers reported by the ministry in September 2012, acquiring 496 tonnes and 51 tonnes, respectively.

China, which reported shipments of 1,066 tonnes last September, made no purchases last month.

More than 99% of the copper cathode shipped came from Dias D’Ávila, in the north-eastern Brazilian state of Bahia, where copper producer Paranapanema has an operation.

No exports of copper mattes and cement copper were registered this September.

