Brazil nearly doubles iron ore exports to Europe in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Exports were at 4.11 million tonnes, against 2.1 million tonnes a year earlier, according to Brazilian customs data.

The country’s major iron ore consumer, China, increased its imports by 33.2% year-on-year in January, from 10.03 million tonnes to 13.36 million tonnes.

Iron ore exports to Japan rose by 5.8% in the same comparison, from 2.05 million tonnes to 2.17 million tonnes.

Brazil’s total iron ore exports came to 24.65 million tonnes in January, up from 18.18 million tonnes in the same month in 2012.