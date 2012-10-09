Brazil scrap exports up 67% in September on Asian demand

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The country exported 32,213 tonnes of ferrous scrap, against 19,261 tonnes a year earlier, according to domestic customs data.

India was the largest consumer of Brazilian ferrous scrap, taking 10,217 tonnes last month, up from 8,269 tonnes in September 2011.

Exports to Indonesia came to 5,614 tonnes in September.

Brazil did not export any ferrous scrap to the Indonesian market in September 2011, customs data shows.

South Korea imported 5,170 tonnes last month, against only 758 tonnes a year earlier.