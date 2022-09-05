Brazilian alumina exports rise 62% in August

Total alumina exports from Brazil totaled 908,008 tonnes in August, significantly up from 559,668 tonnes in the corresponding period of 2021.

Volumes from Belém port, in northern Pará state, were 516,803 tonnes, up 25.55% from 411,629 tonnes a year earlier. But most of the overall growth came from a 170.43% annual increase in shipments via the São Luís port, in Maranhão, which exported 388,204 tonnes, up from 143,551 tonnes.

The Alunorte refinery, owned by Norsk Hydro, operates in Pará state. Alumar, whose shareholders are Alcoa, South32, Rio Tinto and Alumina Ltd, is located in Maranhão.

During August, export revenues totaled $350.6 million, rising by 119.96% from $159.4 million a year earlier, the ministry said. Average prices on an fob basis were $386.14 per tonne, 35.57% higher than $284.82 per tonne in August last year.

Fastmarkets calculated its alumina index, fob Australia at $325.98 per tonne on Monday, up by 0.11% from $325.63 per tonne on September 2. It averaged $329.08 per tonne in August, an 8.57% increase from $303.10 per tonne the year before.

Fastmarkets’ alumina index inferred, fob Brazil was calculated at $360.93 per tonne on Monday, up by 0.10% from $360.58 per tonne on September 2.

The inferred index was at $365.63 per tonne on average during August, 13.46% higher than $322.25 per tonne in the corresponding period of 2021.

Brazilian exports of bauxite totaled 369,261 tonnes in August, falling by 16.72% from 443,417 tonnes one year earlier, according to the ministry’s data.