BRAZILIAN ALUMINIUM SNAPSHOT: Domestic premiums stable; ingot sold on a cif basis declines
Key data from July 2 pricing session.
Key data from July 2 pricing session.P1020A ingot delivered São Paulo region ($ per tonne)
|
Today
|
Previous
|
Change to midpoint
|
Midpoint % change
|
450-500
|
450-500
|
0
|
0
P1020A ingot on a cif Brazilian ports basis ($ per tonne)
|
Today
|
Previous
|
Change to midpoint
|
Midpoint % change
|
180-240
|
230-300
|
-55
|
-20.8
Key drivers
– Demand from main consumer sectors shows no sign of recovery.
– Stock levels in the country remain high, according to various sources.
– Sellers believe domestic premiums could fall further; an offer for metal delivered São Paulo region has been reported at $420 per tonne.
– Cif premiums continue adjusting downwards following global dynamics and weak local demand.
– Despite a perceived increase in offers and bids, deals remain thin for both domestic market and imports.
Key quotes
“Demand is still missing in the market. If the market had more liquidity, we would probably see the domestic premium falling to something around or even below $400 per tonne.”
– Local seller
“It’s sad because we were offering super-competitive [cif] premiums, even below Midwest, but even so it is still very had to conclude a deal. There is a lot of talking, but not much action.”
– Trader
– Consumer
Trade log
July 2
A total of 100 tonnes of ingot delivered São Paulo region sold at $450-480 per tonne.
125 tonnes of ingot delivered São Paulo region sold at $500 per tonne.
