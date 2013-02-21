Brazilian distributors’ flat steel sales up 3% in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Sales totalled 368,800 tonnes, against 356,600 tonnes in the same month in 2012.

Inda members purchased 372,800 tonnes of flat steel products last month, up by 5.4% compared with January 2012, when this volume was at 353,800 tonnes.

On a monthly basis, January sales rose by 18% from 312,500 tonnes in December, while purchases increased by 15.4% from 323,100 tonnes.

Inventories showed a 0.4% rise in January month-on-month, reaching 948,100 tonnes, or 2.6 months’-worth of sales.

For February, Inda expects both sales and purchases to decline by 10% compared with the previous month.