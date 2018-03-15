Brazilian government considers filing WTO complaint over US tariffs

If an amicable solution is not reached fast, we will file a representation with WTO - not isolated, but with all other countries that have been harmed by this measure, Temer said on Wednesday March 14, according to a report from the country’s official news agency, Agência Brasil.

This is the first comment from the Brazilian president since US President Donald Trump set blanket tariffs of 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminium imports on March 8.

But the Brazilian government will first encourage local companies “to work together with the American Congress to try to change this measure,” Temer said. He will also try to negotiate the issue with Trump.

“We are against all protectionism,” Temer said.

Following the announcement of the US import tariffs, Brazil’s foreign trade ministry, MDIC, said those measures would cause serious losses to Brazilian exports - and have a significant negative effect on bilateral trade flows and on trade and investment relations between the two countries.