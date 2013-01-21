Brazilian steel consumption up by 0.5% in 2012
Brazil recorded apparent consumption of 25.2 million tonnes of finished steel products in 2012, a small increase of 0.5% compared with 2011, IABr, the country’s steel association, said on Friday January 18.
The percentage rise was lower than the association’s prediction of 1.1% at the end of November.
This was a consequence of three consecutive monthly falls in the fourth quarter of 2012.
In December, consumption dropped by 5.6%, to 1.8 million tonnes, IABr said.
Consumption also fell in November, by 0.5%, to 2.1 million tonnes, following a previous fall in October.
In 2013, steel consumption is predicted to grow to 26.4 million tonnes.