Brazil’s aluminium production jumped 8.4% y-o-y in August

Output came to 68,500 tonnes, compared with 63,200 tonnes in August 2015.

The figures have been boosted by increased production from Votorantim’s CBA, industry sources said.

Besides CBA, Albras is the other primary aluminium producer in Brazil.

In the year to August, Brazilian aluminium production totalled 524,900 tonnes, 0.5% more than in the same period of 2015, Abal said.