Brazil’s flat steel imports fall 57% in January

Of the total imported last month, 34,968 tonnes came from Austria and 14,362 tonnes from Taiwan.

South Korea and China provided 12,561 tonnes and 12,327 tonnes, respectively.

Imports of hot rolled coil and sheet experienced the largest declines, totalling only 4,299 tonnes in January, compared with 20,040 tonnes a year before.

Imports of cold rolled coil and sheet and hot dipped galvanized coil and sheet fell by 60.9% and 75.3% year-on-year in January, respectively, to 20,572 tonnes and 8,785 tonnes.

Plate imports, however, increased from 13,784 tonnes to 37,784 tonnes, customs data show.

On a monthly basis, Brazil’s flat steel imports in January dropped by 3.8%, from 85,959 tonnes in December.