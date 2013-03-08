Brazil’s iron ore exports to China, EU down in February

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The total is 14% less than in the corresponding month last year, when the imported volume was 11.77 million tonnes.

Brazilian iron ore exports to the European Union fell by 27.6% year-on-year in February, to 3.43 million tonnes from 4.74 million tonnes.

Iron ore exports to Japan, however, increased by 28.1% in the same comparison, from to 2.05 million tonnes 1.6 million tonnes.

On a monthly basis, Brazilian iron ore exports to the Chinese market declined by 24.2% in February, from 13.36 million tonnes.

Iron ore exports to European countries and Japan dropped by respectively 16.5% and 5.5% month-on-month in February, from 4.11 million tonnes and 2.17 million tonnes, MDIC data shows.

Brazil’s total iron ore exports reached 20.67 million tonnes last month, down from 22.65 million tonnes in February 2012.