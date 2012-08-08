Brazil’s iron ore exports to China fall 5.8% in July

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The Chinese market imported 12.94 million tonnes of iron ore produced by Brazilian miners last month, against 13.74 million tonnes in July 2011.

Iron ore exports to countries in the European Union and Japan, on the other hand, increased in the same comparison.

Brazil exported 4.91 million tonnes of iron ore to Europe in July, up from 4.85 million tonnes in the same month last year, while exports to Japan rose from 2.65 million tonnes to 2.94 million tonnes.

Brazilian producers exported a total of 27.25 million tonnes of iron ore in July, down slightly from 27.32 million tonnes a year earlier, customs data shows.