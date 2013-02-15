Brazil’s long steel imports up 34% in January

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Imports reached 63,172 tonnes, compared with 47,183 tonnes a year earlier.

Argentina was the largest exporter of long steel goods to Brazil at 27,510 tonnes, up from 2,301 tonnes in January 2012.

Imports from South Korea increased from 6,858 tonnes to 13,537 tonnes, while imports from China rose from 7,210 tonnes to 8,134 tonnes.

In terms of products, wire rod imports took the largest volume in January at 22,536 tonnes, up from 8,706 tonnes in the same month in 2012.

It was followed by rebar imports, which increased from 1,378 tonnes to 15,439 tonnes.

Imports of sections declined from 20,378 tonnes in January 2012 to 5,353 tonnes in January 2013, according to Brazil’s customs data.