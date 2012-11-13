Brazil’s October slab exports up 15% year-on-year

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

October’s exports increased by 9.8%, from 312,523 tonnes, c ompared with September 2012.

The USA was the largest buyer of Brazilian slab in October, taking 156,703 tonnes, up from 130,902 tonnes a year earlier.

The German market was next, with 47,392 tonnes, against 39,294 tonnes.

South Korea’s slab purchases declined to 43,229 tonnes from 46,778 tonnes one year ago.

Between January and October, Brazilian steelmakers exported 4.24 million tonnes, down from 4.49 million tonnes during the corresponding period in 2011.

Billet

Brazil’s billet exports declined both year-on-year and month-on-month in October, according to the ministry’s data.

Last month’s exports came to only 5,979 tonnes, against 68,448 tonnes and 48,428 tonnes in October 2011 and September 2012, respectively.

Argentina took the highest volume, importing 5,196 tonnes of billet. This figure, however, is lower than the 31,003 tonnes registered a year earlier.

Brazil exported 406,631 tonnes during the first ten months of 2012, down by 25.6% year-on-year.