Brazil’s pig iron exports nearly double in January

Exports totalled 414,111 tonnes, up by 87% from the 221,473 tonnes shipped in January 2012, the figures showed.

The USA purchased the largest volume, 245,957 tonnes – a steep rise from the 189,816 tonnes bought in the corresponding month of 2012.

Taiwan came next, with 61,864 tonnes, up from only 7,830 tonnes the year before.

Pig iron from Maranhão state, in Brazil’s north-eastern region, made up the largest shipped tonnage, at 159,207 tonnes, up from 82,553 tonnes in January 2012.

Exports from Minas Gerais, in the south-east, rose from 20,970 tonnes to 130,151 tonnes.

Shipments from Pará, in Brazil’s north, increased from 106,649 tonnes to 122,653 tonnes.