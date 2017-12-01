BULLION LATEST 01/12: Gold price ticks up on softer dollar

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,275.4-1,275.7 per oz as of 11.54am Shanghai time, up $0.60 on yesterday’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,274-1,276.85 so far.

The dollar index was strong overnight, climbing to 93.51 on the back of the news that US Senator John McCain will support the Senate tax bill and the increasing likelihood of an interest rate increase in December.

The rise in the US currency put pressure on the price of the yellow metal ahead of the start of the Asian trading day.

“The relatively strong Q3 GDP in the US dented investor demand; compounded by comments from Janet Yellen that it was a brightening picture for the US economy, while downplaying the risk of financial instability,” ANZ Research noted.

“Excellent US consumption and preliminary GDP data saw the US 10-year bond yield rise to 2.435% overnight, while the passage of the US tax bill making progress through the Senate saw shares spike again. All of this torpedoed gold below the waterline as traders headed to the exit door for better returns elsewhere,” an analyst at Oanda said.

However, the gold price moved marginally higher following a softening in the dollar index in early Asian trading. The dollar index was at 92.96 on Friday as of 11:54 Shanghai time, down by 0.08% from yesterday’s close.

“Having closed below its 200-day moving average at 1286.00 on Wednesday, gold tried and failed to test it yesterday before crashing. This is the crucial pivot point that must be regained for bullish traders [to] breathe a little easier,” the analyst at Oanda said.

Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price dipped $0.003 to $16.425-16.450 per oz. Platinum gained $3 to $939-944 per oz and palladium was up $4 at $1,011-1,016 per oz.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, gold for June delivery was recently at 277.80 yuan ($42.02) per gram, and the June silver contract was at 3,863 yuan per kg.

Currency moves and data releases

