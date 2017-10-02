BULLION LATEST 02/10: Gold sinks to seven-week low as dollar rebounds

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,274.95-1,275.30 per oz as of 04:56 BST, down $5.25 on the previous session’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,274.20-1,278.75 so far today, of which the low was the lowest since August 16.

The dollar index rebounded on Monday morning as the Euro came under pressure following the violence-marred Catalan referendum in Spain – latest news cited Catalan officials as saying some 90% of voters had voted for independence while hundreds were injured following clashes between the police and voters.

The dollar is expected to remain supported on increased expectations of the USA raising interest rates in December, market observers said.

“US yields and the dollar are clearly the primary drivers of the gold prices at the moment…Bullish traders will now be nervously eyeing the 100-day moving average just below at $1,272.45 for some relief. A break here opening a move lower to the August lows and the 200-day moving average at $1,250,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price fell $0.015 to $16.59-16.61 per oz. Platinum increased $3 to $909-914 per oz while palladium was also up $3 at $934-939 per oz.

There is no trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange as Chinese markets are closed from October 2-6 due to China’s week-long National Day holiday.

