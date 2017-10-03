BULLION LATEST 03/10: Gold stays under pressure on dollar strength

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,269.65-1,267.05 per oz as of 04:30 BST, down $1.85 on the previous session’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,268.40-1,272.95 so far today, of which the low was the lowest since August 16.

The dollar, which was already seeing support from expectations of a US interest rate rise in December, rose further due to strong US economic data released on Monday.

“The dollar on the rise, higher equity prices and higher bond yields are weighing on gold,” ANZ Research noted.

“Do watch for data performances into the end of the week though, as September’s payrolls number may represent headwinds for both equities and currencies in the USA with soft figures expected,” Jingyi Pan, market analyst at IG, said. The US employment data are due this Friday.

The violence-marred Catalan referendum in Spain and a mass shooting in Las Vegas, USA by a gunman which killed more than 50 did not boost haven demand for gold this morning.

Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price fell $0.008 to $16.555-16.60 per oz. Platinum increased $2 to $910-915 per oz while palladium was also up $1 at $908-913 per oz.

There is no trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange as Chinese markets are closed from October 2-6 due to China’s week-long National Day holiday.

Currency moves and data releases

