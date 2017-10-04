BULLION LATEST 04/10: Gold edges higher as dollar weakens

The spot gold price was quoted at $1,275.15-1275.60 per oz as of 04:00 BST, up $3.10 on the previous session’s close. Trade has ranged from $1,271.90 -1,276.25 so far today.

A pause in the dollar’s recent rebound has eased the pressure on gold, resulting in some slight gains for the yellow metal this morning.

The dollar weakened on Wednesday morning on speculation that the next US Federal Reserve chair may be a less hawkish candidate than previously thought. Gains on the dollar stalled after Politico reported that US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin favours Fed governor Jerome Powell over former governor Kevin Warsh.

“With China on holiday this week, we would expect precious metals to be subdued in Asia. However, volatility should pick up in North America as we head into a data-heavy end of the week,” Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda noted.

Investors will be looking ahead to key US data releases this week, including Wednesday’s ADP non-farm employment change as well as Friday’s blockbuster non-farm employment change release, which could affect currency moves.



Silver, PGMs



In the other precious metals, the spot silver price climbed $0.113 to $16.710-16.755 per oz. Platinum increased $6 to $914-919 per oz while palladium was also up $7 at $921-926 per oz.

There is no trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange as Chinese markets are closed from October 2-6 due to China’s week-long National Day holiday.



Currency moves and data releases

